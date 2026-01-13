Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $14.24. Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 27,161 shares trading hands.

TWODY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.

Taylor Wimpey plc is a leading residential developer headquartered in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom. The company specializes in the acquisition, planning and construction of new homes for private sale, affordable housing and joint?venture partnerships. With a focus on delivering quality, sustainable communities, Taylor Wimpey guides projects from initial land sourcing and development planning through to marketing, build?out and after?sales management.

Founded in 2007 through the merger of Taylor Woodrow and George Wimpey—each with roots dating back to the early 20th century—Taylor Wimpey has grown to become one of the largest homebuilders in the UK.

