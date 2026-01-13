PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KDEF) Short Interest Update

PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,712 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the December 15th total of 41,249 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,627 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,627 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KDEF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.86. 74,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,590. The company has a market cap of $90.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 3.24. PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDEF. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF by 4,029.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF during the third quarter worth $240,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF during the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its position in PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter.

PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF Company Profile

The PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF (KDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Korea Defense Industry index. The fund is passively managed to track an index which provides concentrated exposure to Koreas leading defense companies. The fund uses an AI program to identify, score and select companies for industry relevance KDEF was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by PLUS.

