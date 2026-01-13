Reviewing RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW – Get Free Report) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RideNow Group and Future FinTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RideNow Group -9.35% -223.85% -4.01% Future FinTech Group -1,038.07% -303.80% -192.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RideNow Group and Future FinTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RideNow Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 Future FinTech Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

RideNow Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.44%. Given RideNow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RideNow Group is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

This table compares RideNow Group and Future FinTech Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RideNow Group $1.10 billion 0.21 -$78.60 million ($2.80) -2.15 Future FinTech Group $2.16 million 6.47 -$32.96 million ($13.38) -0.05

Future FinTech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RideNow Group. RideNow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Future FinTech Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

RideNow Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of RideNow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of RideNow Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RideNow Group beats Future FinTech Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RideNow Group

RumbleOn, Inc. primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products. It also offers parts, apparel, accessories, finance and insurance products and services, and aftermarket products, as well as repair and maintenance services. The Vehicle Transportation Services segment provides asset-light transportation brokerage services facilitating automobile transportation. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleOn, Inc. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business. It also engages in the trading of coal, aluminum ingots, sand, and steel; and E-commerce, digital wallet safety management, blockchain code auditing and operations, cryptocurrency mining, metaverse and big data maintenance services. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

