ZEGA Investments LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wise Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 178,358 shares of company stock worth $39,229,623 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $207.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $338.13 billion, a PE ratio of 102.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.29 and a 200-day moving average of $193.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Articles

