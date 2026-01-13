Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF (NASDAQ:QQWZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF (NASDAQ:QQWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 914 shares, a growth of 357.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQWZ opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.36. Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.0156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF

About Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF ( NASDAQ:QQWZ Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.75% of Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pacer Funds Trust – Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Pacer Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in momentum stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. It seeks to replicate the performance of the Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator Index, by using full replication technique. Pacer Funds Trust – Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF is domiciled in the United States.

