Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. CICC Research began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $267.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.50% and a net margin of 32.76%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

More Novo Nordisk A/S News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

