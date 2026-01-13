Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds, issued by state and local governments across the United States. By focusing on high-quality issuers, the fund aims to balance income generation with prudent risk management.

Launched in July 2022, NAD is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, a subsidiary of TIAA with decades of experience in municipal bond investing.

