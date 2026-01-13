Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: IQI) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, the fund’s primary objective is to provide investors with a high level of current income that is exempt from federal income taxes. To achieve this, the trust invests predominantly in investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. states, municipalities, and their agencies.

The portfolio holds a diversified blend of municipal bonds, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other tax-exempt obligations.

