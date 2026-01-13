Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

NEA opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $46,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal alternative minimum tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal bonds, focusing on securities that enjoy strong credit quality and are issued by states, municipalities and public authorities across the United States.

In constructing its portfolio, NEA emphasizes bonds that are rated investment grade by one or more major rating agencies, with an aim to balance income generation and risk management.

