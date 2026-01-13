Gold Fields Limited $GFI Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,152,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,680 shares during the period. Gold Fields makes up 2.3% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $48,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields by 672.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 31.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

GFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg?based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open?pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

