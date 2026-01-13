RWC Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 563,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,209 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $34,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 70,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.70.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

