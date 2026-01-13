RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires 1,910 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hubbell by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,724,000 after buying an additional 26,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,698,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,006,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,363,000 after acquiring an additional 87,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total value of $945,813.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,247.76. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $429.24 per share, with a total value of $186,719.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,045.40. This represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $473.22 on Tuesday. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $299.42 and a twelve month high of $484.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

