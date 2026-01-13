Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

NYSE ZBH opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.33 and a 52 week high of $114.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

