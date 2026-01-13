Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of LAR stock opened at C$10.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.57. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$11.02.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lithium Argentina is an emerging producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in the Jujuy province of Argentina and advancing the PPG Project in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (‘ TSX ‘) and the New York Stock Exchange (‘ NYSE ‘) under the ticker ‘LAR’.

