Short Interest in PS International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:PSIG) Rises By 1,275.9%

PS International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:PSIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,315 shares, an increase of 1,275.9% from the December 15th total of 677 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,831 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PS International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

PSIG stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. PS International Group has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76.

PS International Group, Inc (NASDAQ:PSIG) is a specialized provider of engineered pipe supports, hangers and accessories for industrial applications. The company’s product suite encompasses custom?designed brackets, snubbers, spring supports, insulation components and vibration?control solutions that help maintain the integrity of pressure piping systems under a wide range of operating conditions.

Serving diverse end markets—including oil and gas production, petrochemical processing, power generation, refining and industrial construction—PS International Group integrates in-house design, manufacturing and distribution capabilities to meet project-specific requirements.

