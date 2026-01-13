Tema Etfs LLC Purchases New Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 42,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.56.

MO opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 319.43% and a net margin of 37.89%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria’s principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

