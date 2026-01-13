21,587 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Acquired by Tema Etfs LLC

Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.26.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.