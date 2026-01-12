Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 64,823 shares, an increase of 805.1% from the December 15th total of 7,162 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,822 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 54,822 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Up 1.0%

OTCMKTS:MSLOY traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $15.74. 16,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,587. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a leading global shipping company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Specializing in maritime transportation, MOL operates a diverse fleet that includes container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers, LNG carriers and car carriers. The company also deploys specialized vessels for chemicals and liquefied gas, serving a wide range of industries such as energy, automotive and retail.

Beyond core shipping services, MOL provides integrated logistics solutions encompassing terminal operations, port services and inland distribution.

