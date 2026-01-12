ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.85 and last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 730872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.95. The company has a market cap of C$859.29 million, a PE ratio of 64.68, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 24.40%.The business had revenue of C$104.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.2446449 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

ECN Capital Corp is a financial business service provider. It originates, structures and manages financial products and provides advisory services for financial institutions. The company’s operating segment includes Service Finance – Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Service Finance – Home Improvement Loans.

