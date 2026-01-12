Decred (DCR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $276.59 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $16.06 or 0.00017473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $276.59 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00018826 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00028581 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,370.05 or 0.31899443 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 17,221,230 coins and its circulating supply is 17,220,974 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.