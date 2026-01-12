Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT at C$229.91

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$229.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBD.B shares. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$230.00 to C$263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$246.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$223.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$189.42. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$71.79 and a 52-week high of C$249.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

