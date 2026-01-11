CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL) versus Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL) Head-To-Head Survey

Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) and CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CBL International shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of Janel World Trade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Janel World Trade has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBL International has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel World Trade 2.61% 23.78% 4.15% CBL International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Janel World Trade and CBL International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Janel World Trade and CBL International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel World Trade 0 0 0 0 0.00 CBL International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Janel World Trade and CBL International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel World Trade $207.44 million 0.23 $5.41 million $4.17 9.59 CBL International $592.52 million 0.02 -$3.87 million N/A N/A

Janel World Trade has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBL International.

Summary

Janel World Trade beats CBL International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janel World Trade

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a marine fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. It facilitates vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders by purchasing marine fuel, including both fossil fuel and alternative fuel. The company’s services to its customers include vessel refueling options available at ports; arranges vessel refueling activities and local physical delivery of marine fuel; and coordinates vessel refueling schedule. It also offers trade credit; handles unforeseeable circumstances and provides contingency solutions; fulfills special requests related to vessel refueling; and handles disputes relates to quality and quantity issues on marine fuel. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. CBL International Limited operates as a subsidiary of CBL (Asia) Limited.

