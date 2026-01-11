Barclays Cuts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$43.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEY. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Keyera from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.09.
Keyera Stock Performance
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter. Keyera had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.2166667 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Keyera Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 112.30%.
Keyera Company Profile
Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil. The firm currently has interests in about a dozen active gas plants and operates over 4,000 km of pipelines.
