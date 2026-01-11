Barclays Cuts Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $17.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 300,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,107.25. The trade was a 43.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 338,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,601.15. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 130.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 98.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 earnings beat — Albertsons reported $0.72 EPS vs. $0.67 expected, which supports the case that operating performance is holding up. Earnings Call Transcript

Q3 earnings beat — Albertsons reported $0.72 EPS vs. $0.67 expected, which supports the case that operating performance is holding up. Positive Sentiment: Dividend & yield — Board declared a $0.15 quarterly dividend (ex?div Jan 23), yielding roughly 3.5–3.6%, which supports income?oriented investors and underpins the value case.

Dividend & yield — Board declared a $0.15 quarterly dividend (ex?div Jan 23), yielding roughly 3.5–3.6%, which supports income?oriented investors and underpins the value case. Positive Sentiment: Analysts keep bullish ratings despite cuts — Multiple firms cut targets (JPMorgan, UBS, BMO, Telsey, Wells Fargo) but maintained buy/overweight/outperform stances, implying sizable upside from current levels. Analyst Notes

Analysts keep bullish ratings despite cuts — Multiple firms cut targets (JPMorgan, UBS, BMO, Telsey, Wells Fargo) but maintained buy/overweight/outperform stances, implying sizable upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Value thesis & retail?media optionality — MarketBeat and other analysts highlight deep valuation (single?digit P/E vs. peers), institutional accumulation and growth potential from the company’s retail media network as catalysts for a multi?quarter rebound. MarketBeat Article

Value thesis & retail?media optionality — MarketBeat and other analysts highlight deep valuation (single?digit P/E vs. peers), institutional accumulation and growth potential from the company’s retail media network as catalysts for a multi?quarter rebound. Neutral Sentiment: New coverage: Deutsche Bank initiated coverage with a “hold” — adds another voice but not a clear directional catalyst.

New coverage: Deutsche Bank initiated coverage with a “hold” — adds another voice but not a clear directional catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Technical setup — Several pieces note ACI is oversold and could be ripe for a trend reversal; that reduces downside risk but timing is uncertain. Zacks Technical Note

Technical setup — Several pieces note ACI is oversold and could be ripe for a trend reversal; that reduces downside risk but timing is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Tepid / narrowed guidance — Management narrowed FY guidance and warned FY sales/profit will be hurt by lower Medicare drug pricing and a SNAP reimbursement impact; that’s the main driver of the recent negative re?rating. Guidance Article

Tepid / narrowed guidance — Management narrowed FY guidance and warned FY sales/profit will be hurt by lower Medicare drug pricing and a SNAP reimbursement impact; that’s the main driver of the recent negative re?rating. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure & pricing investments weighed on the stock — Even with an EPS beat, investors reacted to margin compression from pricing investments and lower pharmacy mix, driving a pullback after results. Zacks Earnings Reaction

Margin pressure & pricing investments weighed on the stock — Even with an EPS beat, investors reacted to margin compression from pricing investments and lower pharmacy mix, driving a pullback after results. Negative Sentiment: Some bearish analyst moves — Barclays cut its target to $17 and moved to underweight, adding a lower?end view that could pressure sentiment if others follow. Barclays Note

Albertsons Companies, Inc (NYSE: ACI) is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company’s retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

