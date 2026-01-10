Spire Wealth Management Buys 24,794 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1,122.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,794 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $921,570,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1,066.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,532,000 after buying an additional 1,925,583 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 45.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,569,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,250,000 after buying an additional 1,107,202 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,726,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $425,608,000 after acquiring an additional 756,058 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,542,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $486,235,000 after acquiring an additional 568,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $57.66 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,799.21. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

