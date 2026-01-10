Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OMDA. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Omada Health in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Omada Health in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Omada Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Omada Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of OMDA opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. Omada Health has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $892.39 million and a PE ratio of -61.64.

In related news, President Wei-Li Shao sold 5,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $90,618.34. Following the transaction, the president owned 69,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,244.27. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanofi bought a new stake in Omada Health in the second quarter valued at $9,606,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Omada Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Omada Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,580,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Omada Health in the second quarter worth approximately $5,089,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Omada Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000.

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company’s platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

