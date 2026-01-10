Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Stock Price Down 16.4% – Here’s Why

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) dropped 16.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) is a Singapore?listed real estate investment trust specializing in high?quality logistics and distribution assets. It is externally managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd, and invests primarily in freestanding warehouses, multi?user logistics facilities and distribution centres leased to third?party logistics providers, e?commerce companies and multinational distributors.

Since its initial public listing in April 2017, the trust has assembled a portfolio of strategically located properties across key Asia?Pacific markets, including Singapore, China, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, South Korea, Malaysia and Vietnam.

