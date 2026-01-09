Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Stock Price Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $28.1020. 1,068,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,421,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXYZ. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Destiny Tech100 by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 119.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 312.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the second quarter valued at $239,000.

Featured Stories

