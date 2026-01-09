Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.47. 6,729,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 8,692,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

More Serve Robotics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Serve Robotics this week:

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks says Serve’s partnership with DoorDash could be transformative — broadening demand, improving robot utilization and unit economics as Serve pushes toward scalable growth. This frames the DoorDash tie-up as a key revenue/efficiency catalyst. Read More.

Zacks says Serve’s partnership with DoorDash could be transformative — broadening demand, improving robot utilization and unit economics as Serve pushes toward scalable growth. This frames the DoorDash tie-up as a key revenue/efficiency catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool highlights continued Wall Street buy ratings and public praise from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at CES 2026 — positive sentiment that can support multiple re-rating paths (market share, tech partnerships, investor interest). Read More.

The Motley Fool highlights continued Wall Street buy ratings and public praise from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at CES 2026 — positive sentiment that can support multiple re-rating paths (market share, tech partnerships, investor interest). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity — roughly 40,038 calls traded (about +52% vs. average) — indicates speculative bullish positioning or hedging by traders anticipating upside. This can amplify short-term price moves if buys continue. (no article link available)

Unusually heavy call-option activity — roughly 40,038 calls traded (about +52% vs. average) — indicates speculative bullish positioning or hedging by traders anticipating upside. This can amplify short-term price moves if buys continue. (no article link available) Negative Sentiment: CEO Ali Kashani sold 9,088 shares at an average of $14.30 (0.27% reduction in his holding). Insider sales by the CEO can be read as signal-raising for some investors. Read More.

CEO Ali Kashani sold 9,088 shares at an average of $14.30 (0.27% reduction in his holding). Insider sales by the CEO can be read as signal-raising for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO Touraj Parang sold 4,008 shares at an average of $14.30 (0.30% reduction). Multiple senior-exec sales on the same day increase perceived downside pressure. Read More.

COO Touraj Parang sold 4,008 shares at an average of $14.30 (0.30% reduction). Multiple senior-exec sales on the same day increase perceived downside pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider Euan Abraham sold 1,171 shares at $14.30 (0.48% reduction). Smaller sale but adds to the cluster of insider dispositions. Read More.

Insider Euan Abraham sold 1,171 shares at $14.30 (0.48% reduction). Smaller sale but adds to the cluster of insider dispositions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Brian Read sold 4,748 shares at an average price of $15.81 (1.42% reduction). A CFO sale at a higher average price can attract particular attention from investors. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SERV shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Freedom Capital upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Serve Robotics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Serve Robotics Trading Down 4.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.27.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 4,121.58%.The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Serve Robotics

In other news, CFO Brian Read sold 4,748 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $75,065.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 330,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,226,596.28. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Armenta sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $59,835.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 555,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,206.64. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 206,277 shares of company stock worth $2,516,936 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Serve Robotics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after buying an additional 521,945 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,109,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 112,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 176.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 560,361 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at $8,840,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Serve Robotics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 751,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,905 shares during the last quarter.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.