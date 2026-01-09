Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) and Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) and Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fonar and Evolus”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Fonar alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fonar $104.35 million 1.10 $8.33 million $1.11 16.71 Evolus $266.27 million 1.38 -$50.42 million ($0.92) -6.14

Profitability

Fonar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolus. Evolus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fonar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Fonar and Evolus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fonar 7.08% 4.66% 3.48% Evolus -20.49% N/A -23.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Fonar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Evolus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fonar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Evolus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Fonar has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolus has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fonar and Evolus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fonar 0 1 0 0 2.00 Evolus 1 1 4 0 2.50

Evolus has a consensus price target of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 268.14%. Given Evolus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evolus is more favorable than Fonar.

About Fonar

(Get Free Report)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company also offers non-medical management, including administrative services, billing and collection services, credentialing services, contract negotiations, compliance consulting, purchasing IT services, hiring, conducting interviews, training, supervision and management of non-medical personnel, storage of medical records, office space, equipment, repair maintenance services, accounting, assistance with compliance matters, and development and implementation of practice growth and marketing strategies. It owns and operates diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages MRI scanning facilities. The company markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospital outpatient imaging facilities. FONAR Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Evolus

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc., a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults. It also provides dermal filler products under the Estyme and Evolysse names. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.