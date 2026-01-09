Critical Survey: Amber International (AMBR) versus Its Peers

Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Amber International to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amber International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amber International $32.81 million -$29.15 million 65.25 Amber International Competitors $257.93 million -$40.93 million -7.30

Amber International’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Amber International. Amber International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

58.9% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Amber International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amber International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amber International N/A N/A N/A Amber International Competitors -53.73% -1,002.64% -68.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amber International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amber International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Amber International Competitors 86 187 207 10 2.29

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 75.81%. Given Amber International’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amber International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Amber International has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amber International’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amber International competitors beat Amber International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Amber International

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution. The company also provides mobile marketing solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. In addition, it offers enterprise solutions that help clients collate information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions to new retail, online education, real estate, and other sectors. The company sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with entities or marketing agencies, including marketing campaign contracts. It has a strategic collaboration with Tencent International Business Group to co-develop Smart Retail and Smart Travel SaaS solutions. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

