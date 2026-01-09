SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 235,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 89,107 shares.The stock last traded at $63.5760 and had previously closed at $64.06.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 251.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

