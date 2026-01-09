Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $21.8550, with a volume of 168729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Autohome in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Autohome by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Autohome by 20.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Autohome by 42.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 124.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) operates one of China’s leading online destinations for automobile consumers, offering a comprehensive suite of digital platforms and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Headquartered in Beijing, the company’s core website and mobile applications deliver news, reviews, pricing information, photos, videos and interactive tools to help prospective buyers evaluate new and used vehicles. By aggregating rich editorial content with user-generated ratings and expert analyses, Autohome seeks to guide consumers through research, purchase and after-sales decision-making.

In addition to its consumer-facing properties, Autohome provides automakers, dealers and service providers with integrated digital marketing and e-commerce solutions.

