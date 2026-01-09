Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $224.73 and last traded at $224.2430, with a volume of 211672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.14. The firm has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

