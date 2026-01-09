iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.13 and last traded at $75.8070, with a volume of 9388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.90.
iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average of $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,016,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,084,000 after purchasing an additional 193,606 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,769 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 476,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,760,000 after buying an additional 95,041 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 352,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after buying an additional 37,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 223,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period.
iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
