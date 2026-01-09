iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.13 and last traded at $75.8070, with a volume of 9388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.90.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average of $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,016,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,084,000 after purchasing an additional 193,606 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,769 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 476,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,760,000 after buying an additional 95,041 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 352,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after buying an additional 37,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 223,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.