Barclays Lowers Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $168.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $172.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 target price on Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.92.

APO stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,416. The company has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $174.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $788,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,787,621.64. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

