National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NESR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Energy Services Reunited presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

NASDAQ NESR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,614. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.46 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NESR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter valued at $22,722,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 201.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,136,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 2,227.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 780,180 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,562,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter worth $3,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) is a publicly traded oilfield services company formed in 2021 through a business combination that brought together complementary drilling and production service providers. The company’s mission is to deliver integrated solutions across the upstream oil and gas value chain, combining regional expertise with global operational standards.

NESR’s service portfolio spans drilling, completion and production, offering products and capabilities such as cementing, coiled tubing, hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, pumping services and intervention solutions.

