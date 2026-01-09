Analysts Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price at $321.13

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $321.1250.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $255.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $209.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.21. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 9.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total value of $271,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,822.28. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 25.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

