Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives $20.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.2333.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith bought 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $55,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares in the company, valued at $474,333,567.84. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 15.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 395,785 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 1.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 214,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Kenvue by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 232,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,422,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.Kenvue’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 110.67%.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.