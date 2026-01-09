Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Trading 0.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.40 and last traded at GBX 83.70. Approximately 4,002,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,664,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.

SUPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 90 to GBX 95 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 73 to GBX 77 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 85.67.

The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01.

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Mike Perkins bought 15,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 per share, for a total transaction of £11,920.31. Also, insider Rob Abraham purchased 42,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 per share, for a total transaction of £32,834.88. Insiders have bought 79,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,893 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI), a FTSE 250 company, is the only LSE listed company dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of national food infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are predominantly omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales and are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe.

The Company’s properties earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income. SUPR targets a progressive dividend and the potential for long term capital growth.

