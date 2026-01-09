Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading 1.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 37 and last traded at GBX 36. Approximately 1,160,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 379,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50.

Van Elle Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.32. The company has a market capitalization of £38.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.96.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings is the UK’s largest and most diverse specialist geotechnical engineering contractor. The Company provides a range of ground engineering techniques and services including ground investigation; general and specialist piling, rail geotechnical engineering, modular foundations and ground improvement and stabilisation services. Van Elle operates through three divisions: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Ground Engineering and is focused on three end markets; residential and housing, infrastructure and regional construction across which the Group has completed more than 20,000 projects over the last 35 years.

General Piling provides a range of larger piling and ground engineering solutions for open-site construction projects; Specialist Piling provides a range of geotechnical solutions in operationally constrained environments including on-track rail applications; and Ground Engineering Services offers a range of ground investigation and geotechnical services and modular foundation solutions such as Smartfoot®.

