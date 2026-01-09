Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading 1.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 37 and last traded at GBX 36. Approximately 1,160,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 379,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.32. The company has a market capitalization of £38.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.96.
About Van Elle
General Piling provides a range of larger piling and ground engineering solutions for open-site construction projects; Specialist Piling provides a range of geotechnical solutions in operationally constrained environments including on-track rail applications; and Ground Engineering Services offers a range of ground investigation and geotechnical services and modular foundation solutions such as Smartfoot®.
