Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 605.60 and last traded at GBX 608. Approximately 39,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 78,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 614.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 601.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 580.85. The firm has a market cap of £388.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported GBX 22.51 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity Asian Values had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity Asian Values will post 102.734375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity Asian Values PLC provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

The Trust favours smaller companies as this gives it the opportunity to find mispriced businesses, the “winners of tomorrow”, before they become well known.

With more than 18,000 listed companies in Asia – which is more than the rest of the world put together – there is a huge opportunity for a fundamental research driven stock picker who can fully utilise Fidelity’s extensive locally based analyst team.

