Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Shares Up 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33 and last traded at GBX 33. 397,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 317,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Anexo is a specialist integrated credit hire and legal services group focused on providing replacement vehicles to consumers who have been involved in a non-fault accident, and has a dedicated housing disrepair team to help tenants facing category 1 hazards resolve the issues with the landlord and allow for essential report works to take place.

