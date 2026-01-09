Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Shares Up 35.7% – Here’s What Happened

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 35.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.36 and last traded at $262.3150. Approximately 1,780,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 876,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.37.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 35.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.84 and a 200 day moving average of $244.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.84 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

About Cboe Global Markets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and listing services. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment provides pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services.

