Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Northrim BanCorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.2150, with a volume of 76311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrim BanCorp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrim BanCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRIM

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 25.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. Mccambridge bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $28,600.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,542.26. The trade was a 2.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Hegna purchased 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $29,946.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,359.50. This represents a 262.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 314.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 145,578 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 92,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp is the bank holding company for Northrim Bank, a community bank headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska. The company offers a comprehensive suite of personal and commercial banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and treasury and cash management solutions.

With branches located across Alaska’s major population centers—such as Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau—Northrim serves both urban and rural communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.