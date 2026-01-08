Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENVA. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enova International from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

NYSE ENVA traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.65. 54,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,591. Enova International has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $168.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a current ratio of 19.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.20.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $460.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.63 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 9.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 14,874 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $1,795,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 127,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,415,683.30. This trade represents a 10.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $2,403,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,799,253.52. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 41,874 shares of company stock worth $5,680,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Enova International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 174.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.3% in the third quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 5,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc (NYSE: ENVA) is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

