Texas Bank & Trust Co Trims Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Texas Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.06.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,358 shares of company stock worth $39,229,623. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $210.02 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $341.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

