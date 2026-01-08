KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in General Mills were worth $36,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 8.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 137,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1,729.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $54.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $63.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of GIS opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 52.47%.

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $72,225.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,549.20. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

