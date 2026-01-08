Eric Siemers Sells 6,834 Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) insider Eric Siemers sold 6,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $13,462.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 159,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,144.08. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Siemers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Eric Siemers sold 4,000 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $7,840.00.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5%

ABOS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,170. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABOS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Key Stories Impacting Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Acumen Pharmaceuticals this week:

Neutral Sentiment: No stated reason in filings — The disclosures show routine Form 4 sales but do not explain whether trades were pre?planned or for personal liquidity/diversification; that ambiguity leaves market interpretation open.

No stated reason in filings — The disclosures show routine Form 4 sales but do not explain whether trades were pre?planned or for personal liquidity/diversification; that ambiguity leaves market interpretation open. Negative Sentiment: CEO Daniel Joseph O’Connell sold a total of 47,506 shares across Jan. 5–7 (individual trades of 4,649; 5,102; and 37,755 shares), receiving about $94.3k in proceeds; the largest single trade (37,755 shares) was reported as a 5.74% reduction in his stake. Read More.

CEO Daniel Joseph O’Connell sold a total of 47,506 shares across Jan. 5–7 (individual trades of 4,649; 5,102; and 37,755 shares), receiving about $94.3k in proceeds; the largest single trade (37,755 shares) was reported as a 5.74% reduction in his stake. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Matt Zuga sold 14,905 shares over Jan. 5–7 (4,000; 5,100; 5,805), totaling roughly $29.4k in proceeds and small single?trade ownership reductions (1.73%–2.61%). Read More.

CFO Matt Zuga sold 14,905 shares over Jan. 5–7 (4,000; 5,100; 5,805), totaling roughly $29.4k in proceeds and small single?trade ownership reductions (1.73%–2.61%). Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO Russell Barton sold 9,318 shares over Jan. 5–7 (4,000; 3,618; 1,700), raising about $18.4k and reducing his stake by small single?trade percentages (1.32%–2.94%). Read More.

COO Russell Barton sold 9,318 shares over Jan. 5–7 (4,000; 3,618; 1,700), raising about $18.4k and reducing his stake by small single?trade percentages (1.32%–2.94%). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider Eric Siemers sold 10,834 shares on Jan. 5–6 (4,000; 6,834), for about $21.3k in proceeds and reported ownership reductions of ~2.35%–4.11% per trade. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 825,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 55,004 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 214,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 44,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 66,720 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral small molecule therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug discovery platform that integrates chemoproteomics, high-throughput screening and computational chemistry, the company seeks to identify and optimize compounds that selectively modulate pathological protein aggregation. Its approach is designed to address the underlying biology of conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and related proteinopathies.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple lead candidates at various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

