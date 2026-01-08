Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) EVP Sells $1,450,300.15 in Stock

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 106,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,450,300.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 360,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,891.21. This trade represents a 22.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Regan Shannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Robert Regan Shannon sold 70,254 shares of Permian Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $966,695.04.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.9%

PR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,662,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,542. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.66. Permian Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,463,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,733,000 after buying an additional 6,705,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 20.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,101,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Permian Resources by 86.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,963,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,453,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,059 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 76.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,350,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Permian Resources this week:

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

